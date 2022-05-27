ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An overnight fire about half-a-mile from Hardin-Simmons University caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a privately owned business early Friday morning.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2400 block of North Treadaway Boulevard.

AFD said it arrived to heavy smoke and flames from the roof of Abilene Welding & Fabricators Ornamental Iron Works. It was then initiated as a second alarm fire, due to the fire’s involvement.

One person was inside the building at the time of the fire, but they were able to self-evacuate with no injuries.

AFD was able to extinguish the fire. Damages are estimated to be $30,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.