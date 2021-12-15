Heavy winds bring fire and travel dangers to the Big Country

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you stepped outside Wednesday morning and decided it was a hat day, you’re not alone. Wind speeds nearing 24 miles per hour came sweeping across the Big Country, rustling trees and blowing away Christmas decorations.

Even though 24 mile per hour winds might not be life threatening, it’s important to keep in mind the dangers that can follow strong wind storms.

“We looked at our forecast last night, so we were expecting gusty winds this morning. We treat wind just like any other weather condition,” says Wylie ISD Assistant Superintendent of Operations Craig Bessent.

Bessent oversees student transportation and says that high winds can be just as dangerous as rain or sleet when it comes to student safety on the road.

“And so as our buses went out today, we told them in advance, ‘Slow down, be careful. We’re not going to take chances with our students’ lives,'” Bessent said.

According to the National Weather Service, Abilene has seen an average max wind speed of around 22 miles per hour in 2021 as of December. It’s not enough to lift your wheels off the ground, but certainly weather to be mindful of both on and off the road.

Another danger high winds contribute to is wildfires. In 2020 alone, Texas saw nearly 7,000 wildfires that burned more than 256,000 acres of land. Those flames are more likely to spread as wind speed increases, though heavy winds don’t always need flames to be dangerous.

“When you start getting something that’s in that 50 mile range, just like you would in your vehicle, that’s probably a time that you’d probably want to have to pull over and evaluate the situation,” Bessent says.

Bessent cites frequent updates on weather and road conditions as well as constant communication between himself and his drivers as a major contributor to the safety of his staff and students.