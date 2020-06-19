HEB recalls several Hill Country Fare drinks

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — H-E-B is recalling several Hill Country Fare drinks.

According to a news release issued late Friday afternoon, gallon sizes of Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink, and Grape Drink are being recalled for the potential presence of a milk allergen.

The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores, according to the release.

The recall does not impact Central Market.

No illnesses have been reported related to this recall, the release states.