ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If you or your loved one is in need of mental health or financial help, BigCountryHomepage.com has put together a list of local resources to ease your concerns. Many of these resources cite financial flexibilities. You are not alone.

Beyond the listed resources below, the City of Abilene has a comprehensive guide to its Victim Assistance Program. There, you can find out how to get help with homelessness, victim services, criminal justice, and more. You can also dial 2-1-1 for Texas-based help and an operator will connect you to the appropriate avenues, or visit the website here.

The last thing to stress before we get into our local resources: 9-8-8. That is the dedicated national suicide and crisis lifeline. There is also a convenient internet chat line if you don’t wish or are unable to speak on the phone.

Abilene mental health resources

Help for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness

Need to add a resource? No problem! Follow this link to email us the details.

