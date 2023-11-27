ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If you or your loved one is in need of mental health or financial help, BigCountryHomepage.com has put together a list of local resources to ease your concerns. Many of these resources cite financial flexibilities. You are not alone.

Beyond the listed resources below, the City of Abilene has a comprehensive guide to its Victim Assistance Program. There, you can find out how to get help with homelessness, victim services, criminal justice, and more. You can also dial 2-1-1 for Texas-based help and an operator will connect you to the appropriate avenues, or visit the website here.

The last thing to stress before we get into our local resources: 9-8-8. That is the dedicated national suicide and crisis lifeline. There is also a convenient internet chat line if you don’t wish or are unable to speak on the phone.

Abilene mental health resources

Organization Contact How & who it helps
Abilene Adult Protective Services(325) 691-8100Abuse, neglect, exploitation of elderly/ disabled adults 
Abilene Child Protective Services(325) 691-8100Agency designed to protect children from abuse/ neglect
Betty Hardwick Center(325) 690-5100Mental health services for all; inpatient services for those with disabilities
BHC 24-Hour Crisis Hotline(800)758-3344Betty Hardwick Center’s 24-hour crisis hotline
Child Advocacy Center(325) 738-8060Victims suffering or at risk of child sex abuse
Freedom Counseling(325) 676-2039Faith-based counseling services
Griefshare Support Group(325) 692-6776Grief recovery support groups meeting weekly
Grounded Roots Family Development Center(325) 261-0268Families & children with disabilities; maternal mental health
Harmony Family Services, Inc.(325) 672-7200Therapeutic foster care & emergency shelter for at-risk children
Hendrick Hospice Bereavement(325) 670-6951For those who have lost a loved one
Highland Counseling Center(325) 673-5295In-person or online counseling sessions
Ministry of Counseling and Enrichment(325) 672-9999Faith-based counseling services
Mosaic Wellness Counseling and Coaching(325) 232-7530Mental, emotional, behavioral therapies
National Alliance on Mental Illness in Abilene(325) 514-7137Support, education, advocacy to individuals and families
Noah Project(325) 676-7107“Empowering victims to become survivors”
Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Abilene(325) 691-0030In or out-patient psychiatric hospital
Regional Victim Crisis Center(325) 677-7895Assaults, murder, robbery, kidnapping, stalking, etc.
Shades of Hope Center of Healing (Buffalo Gap)1(800) 588-4673Addiction and mental health support
Texas Family Institute(325) 676-8963Family counseling services

Help for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness

Organization Contact How & who it helps
Abilene ISD Homeless Education(325) 677-1444, ext. 8641School needs, clothing, hygiene items, etc.
Christian Service Center(325) 673-7531Heaters, ACs, home necessities, bargain room, food, and more
Food Bank of West Central Texas(325) 695-6311Food pantry schedules, SNAP assistance, etc.
Hope Haven(325) 677-4673Must have referral through West Texas Homeless Network
Love and Care Ministries(325) 670-0246Food, clothing, and more
Rolling Plains Management(325) 672-3969Childcare assistance, rent assistance, weatherization, transportation, etc.
St. Mark’s Baby RoomUnavailableChildren’s necessities
West Central Texas Council of Governments(325) 793-8417People 60+ or 55+ raising children
West Texas Homeless Network(512) 482-8270Works with communities to end homelessness

Need to add a resource? No problem! Follow this link to email us the details.