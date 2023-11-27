ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If you or your loved one is in need of mental health or financial help, BigCountryHomepage.com has put together a list of local resources to ease your concerns. Many of these resources cite financial flexibilities. You are not alone.
Beyond the listed resources below, the City of Abilene has a comprehensive guide to its Victim Assistance Program. There, you can find out how to get help with homelessness, victim services, criminal justice, and more. You can also dial 2-1-1 for Texas-based help and an operator will connect you to the appropriate avenues, or visit the website here.
The last thing to stress before we get into our local resources: 9-8-8. That is the dedicated national suicide and crisis lifeline. There is also a convenient internet chat line if you don’t wish or are unable to speak on the phone.
Abilene mental health resources
|Organization
|Contact
|How & who it helps
|Abilene Adult Protective Services
|(325) 691-8100
|Abuse, neglect, exploitation of elderly/ disabled adults
|Abilene Child Protective Services
|(325) 691-8100
|Agency designed to protect children from abuse/ neglect
|Betty Hardwick Center
|(325) 690-5100
|Mental health services for all; inpatient services for those with disabilities
|BHC 24-Hour Crisis Hotline
|(800)758-3344
|Betty Hardwick Center’s 24-hour crisis hotline
|Child Advocacy Center
|(325) 738-8060
|Victims suffering or at risk of child sex abuse
|Freedom Counseling
|(325) 676-2039
|Faith-based counseling services
|Griefshare Support Group
|(325) 692-6776
|Grief recovery support groups meeting weekly
|Grounded Roots Family Development Center
|(325) 261-0268
|Families & children with disabilities; maternal mental health
|Harmony Family Services, Inc.
|(325) 672-7200
|Therapeutic foster care & emergency shelter for at-risk children
|Hendrick Hospice Bereavement
|(325) 670-6951
|For those who have lost a loved one
|Highland Counseling Center
|(325) 673-5295
|In-person or online counseling sessions
|Ministry of Counseling and Enrichment
|(325) 672-9999
|Faith-based counseling services
|Mosaic Wellness Counseling and Coaching
|(325) 232-7530
|Mental, emotional, behavioral therapies
|National Alliance on Mental Illness in Abilene
|(325) 514-7137
|Support, education, advocacy to individuals and families
|Noah Project
|(325) 676-7107
|“Empowering victims to become survivors”
|Oceans Behavioral Hospital of Abilene
|(325) 691-0030
|In or out-patient psychiatric hospital
|Regional Victim Crisis Center
|(325) 677-7895
|Assaults, murder, robbery, kidnapping, stalking, etc.
|Shades of Hope Center of Healing (Buffalo Gap)
|1(800) 588-4673
|Addiction and mental health support
|Texas Family Institute
|(325) 676-8963
|Family counseling services
Help for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness
|Organization
|Contact
|How & who it helps
|Abilene ISD Homeless Education
|(325) 677-1444, ext. 8641
|School needs, clothing, hygiene items, etc.
|Christian Service Center
|(325) 673-7531
|Heaters, ACs, home necessities, bargain room, food, and more
|Food Bank of West Central Texas
|(325) 695-6311
|Food pantry schedules, SNAP assistance, etc.
|Hope Haven
|(325) 677-4673
|Must have referral through West Texas Homeless Network
|Love and Care Ministries
|(325) 670-0246
|Food, clothing, and more
|Rolling Plains Management
|(325) 672-3969
|Childcare assistance, rent assistance, weatherization, transportation, etc.
|St. Mark’s Baby Room
|Unavailable
|Children’s necessities
|West Central Texas Council of Governments
|(325) 793-8417
|People 60+ or 55+ raising children
|West Texas Homeless Network
|(512) 482-8270
|Works with communities to end homelessness
Need to add a resource? No problem! Follow this link to email us the details.