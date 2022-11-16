ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo welcomed a baby blue duiker in September, and is now asking the community to help name her.

Around the size of a chihuahua, this duiker can be seen while exploring the giraffe habitat. In partnership with ZooBorns, the Abilene Zoo has chosen three final name choices for you to choose from.

To vote, like and follow the Abilene Zoo on social media then cast your vote in the comments. The three name choices are Rosie, Lucy and Maybilene. Voting will end Wednesday, November 23.