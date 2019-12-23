Remarkable Women

Help save a life during the holidays donating blood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tis’ the season for people to celebrate. Unfortunately, the number of accidents increases during this time of the year.

There is an extra need for help and the blood center will be doing several blood drives to allow people to donate. Help saving lives by donating blood to Hendricks Regional Blood Center.

Here is a list of the upcoming blood drives where you can go.

Blood Drive Cross Plains First Baptist Church 1 – 6 p.m.
December 23, 2019		Blood Drive Office Max Abilene 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
January 3, 2020
Blood Drive Brookshire’s in Eastland 1 – 6 p.m.
December 26, 2019		Blood Drive Eastland Memorial Hospital 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
January 6, 2020
Blood Drive Taylor County Courthouse noon – 4 p.m.
December 27, 2019		Blood Drive Callahan County Courthouse in Baird noon – 4 p.m.
January 7, 2020
Blood Drive Rotan Double Mountain Chronicle Office 1 – 6 p.m.
December 30, 2019		Blood Drive Mitchell County Hospital Colorado City noon – 6 p.m.
January 8, 2020
Blood Drive Albany First Baptist Church 1 – 6 p.m.
January 2, 2020		Blood Drive Knox County Hospital 1 – 6 p.m.
January 9, 2020

