Help save a life during the holidays donating blood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Tis’ the season for people to celebrate. Unfortunately, the number of accidents increases during this time of the year.
There is an extra need for help and the blood center will be doing several blood drives to allow people to donate. Help saving lives by donating blood to Hendricks Regional Blood Center.
Here is a list of the upcoming blood drives where you can go.
|Blood Drive Cross Plains First Baptist Church 1 – 6 p.m.
December 23, 2019
|Blood Drive Office Max Abilene 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
January 3, 2020
|Blood Drive Brookshire’s in Eastland 1 – 6 p.m.
December 26, 2019
|Blood Drive Eastland Memorial Hospital 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
January 6, 2020
|Blood Drive Taylor County Courthouse noon – 4 p.m.
December 27, 2019
|Blood Drive Callahan County Courthouse in Baird noon – 4 p.m.
January 7, 2020
|Blood Drive Rotan Double Mountain Chronicle Office 1 – 6 p.m.
December 30, 2019
|Blood Drive Mitchell County Hospital Colorado City noon – 6 p.m.
January 8, 2020
|Blood Drive Albany First Baptist Church 1 – 6 p.m.
January 2, 2020
|Blood Drive Knox County Hospital 1 – 6 p.m.
January 9, 2020