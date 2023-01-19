The Abilene Zoo has just welcomed a new female primate, an angolan colobus, and the zoo is asking for your help in naming the baby girl.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has just welcomed a new female primate, an angolan colobus, and the zoo is asking for your help in naming the baby girl.

Name choices include:

Mdogo – which is Swahili for “little one”

Kuenje – meaning “beautiful” in Angola native language, Umbundu

Rizzo – not named for the Grease character, but for the muppet. It’s a fitting name since her dad is named Kermit

Azizi – Swahili for “precious”

You can click here to cast your vote for the newest addition’s name.