Hendrick calling for donors amid nationwide blood shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Hendrick Regional Blood Center is calling for donors right now, as Abilene and the rest of the nation only has enough type O blood supply to last two days.

Hendrick says they’re in critical need of O positive and O negative blood, but will accept all donors.

The blood center says COVID-19 has really put a strain on the supply of blood and with summer starting, many of their regular college student donors will not be around to lend a helping hand.



Kelsey Caprio, donor recruiter for the blood center says the hour-long process can save up to three lives.

“I think right now, more than ever, everyone’s really itching to get out of the house and go travel and do all these things after a year of not being able to, but we’re still having those same surgeries that we’ve had pre-COVID, we’re still having traumas as we did pre-COVID, so it’s really important that people maintain a routine and come in every eight weeks,” Caprio says.

Caprio also says you don’t need to know your blood type to donate, as they can test it once you get there.

The Hendrick Regional Blood Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

All successful donations will receive complimentary COVID antibody testing as well.