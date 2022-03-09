ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Did you know that colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men and women? Hendrick Health is now offering free at-home screenings to encourage the community to check for colorectal cancer.

It’s important to spread awareness for all cancers, but there is one type of cancer that most people choose to ignore.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s also not pleasant to think about,” says Pamela Weiler, colorectal cancer survivor.

Some Abilenians say colorectal cancer is taboo, and many avoid getting screenings done when it is time.

“It’s not great, but neither is getting cancer,” says Weiler.

It has even affected Weiler at 39 years old, but it was detected early.

“He found some pre-cancerous polyps, and he was able to remove them,” says Weiler.

Another person we talked to wishes it was not so embarrassing to talk about.

“People think it’s taboo to talk about anything personal when it comes to health,” says Allison Brown, citizen of Abilene.

Raven Valdez understands how some people could be embarrassed by the test.

“It would be more likely to get the screening done if they could do it from the comfort of their own home,” she says.

None of these people knew that it was colorectal cancer awareness month, but because it is, Hendrick Cancer Center is offering free screenings.

“It’s something that could possibly save a life,” says Linda Neill, manager of education services at Hendrick Cancer Center.

These assessments will be mailed directly to the participant’s home.

Neill says that this cancer has become more prevalent in recent years.

“People are not doing their regular screenings like they were before COVID,” says Neill.

Because of Allison Brown’s family history of colorectal cancer, she says she believes, “Colon health really is important, so it should be more normalized.”

It is preventable, and according to Neill.

“The earlier we can find it, it’s very treatable,” Neill says. “It’s really a simple, simple procedure to do. It’s not invasive at all.”

In order to qualify for these screenings, participants must be between the ages of 45 and 75. Participants can register for these by going to hendrickhealth.org/cancer. The tests come in packets with simple explanations.

The assessment will determine if there is blood in the stool, which is a common sign of colon cancer. After the test is sent back, Neill says that test results will be returned within a couple of days.

She encourages participants to call Hendrick with any questions related to the screenings.