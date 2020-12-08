Hendrick caregivers share experiences on front lines against COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Some Hendrick caregivers are sharing their experiences on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
Hendrick officials put together the attached video featuring four workers who describe their individual experiences.
- U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach, theft of internal hacking tools
- Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis contracts coronavirus
- Would You Like To Have Your Big Game Party Catered?
- Video shows great blue heron swallowing alligator whole in Florida
- Appeals court to rehear Texas abortion case in January