Hendrick caregivers share experiences on front lines against COVID-19

(Reuters) — FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the United States, said on Tuesday that it has been hacked, possibly by a government, leading to the theft of an arsenal of internal hacking tools typically reserved to privately test the cyber defenses of their own clients.

The hack of FireEye, a company with an array of business contracts across the national security space both in the United States and its allies, is among the most significant breaches in recent memory.