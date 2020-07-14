Hendrick CEO: Models show Abilene hospitals can’t accommodate COVID-19 ‘worst-case scenario’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health System President and CEO Brad Holland provided an update on how their hospital is handling the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

In a video issued before the City of Abilene returned to their previous system in reporting COVID-19 numbers, Holland said that with approximately 700 active cases in Taylor County, there are 41 patients currently at Hendrick with the virus, along with 13 persons under investigation (PUI).

A PUI is a person who is being treated as though they have COVID-19, but have not received a lab-confirmed positive yet.

Holland says the city reporting both PCR positive and antigen results, as they did on Monday, provides a better representation of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taylor County. He also says they use these combined numbers to make projections of hospitalizations.

With more than 700 active cases, Holland says they can project that 7% of those will require hospitalization, and that 10% of those hospitalized will need ICU care.

Although there are currently only “a handful” of patients in the ICU, there are 41 total in the hospital, and things are “getting tight,” Holland says.

He says they track capacity at Hendrick by four phases based on internal resources and resource tracking, including beds and staff for each phase. The ICU is currently in phase one, but the rest of the hospital is in phase three, which means resources are “getting tight.”

However, resources are not so tight that they must eliminate elective surgeries at this time, Holland says.

Providing the public with a specific number of care they can provide for COVID-19 patients is a difficult, if not impossible task, Holland says, because they still deal with heart attacks, strokes, brain surgeries and other emergency medical situations that may or may not require critical care, and cannot be predicted.

Holland says they presently have “a large number of staff” that have either contracted COVID-19 or are quarantined after being in direct contact with a patient that tested positive for the virus.

Continuing to practice social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and wearing a mask are all ways the community can help Hendrick during this pandemic.

Holland says the best-case scenario, based on current numbers, is that they peak at 52 hospitalizations, but only if the economy is shut down, something he does not support.

The worst-case scenario, if no one tries to mitigate the virus, will result in more than 200 hospitalizations, a volume which neither Hendrick nor Abilene Regional Medical Center can accommodate, Holland says.

Their model projects 30 hospitalizations from COVID-19 at the time school is scheduled to start in Abilene on August 20.

For more, watch the attached video.