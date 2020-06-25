Hendrick CEO says hospital has ‘plenty of capacity’ for COVID-19 patients

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick President and CEO Brad Holland provided an update on how they are responding to COVID-19.

Holland says residents in Taylor County have done a good job of flattening the curve by wearing masks and canceling events, but that we must learn to live with COVID-19 as the economy continues to open up.

He says although we will likely see an increase in positive cases and hospitalizations, Hendrick has “plenty of capacity at this time,” and are holding 15% capacity for future COVID patients.

Continuing to wear masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, and staying home when possible will help keep the number of positive cases down in Taylor County, Holland says.

Holland says citizens should be wary of the vulnerability of those in nursing homes, as that’s where more than 40% of deaths from the virus have occurred.

If you have symptoms or believe you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824.

To see the full update, watch the attached video.