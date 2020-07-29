Hendrick CEO: Wearing masks, limiting gatherings helping flatten hospitalization curve in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health System President and CEO Brad Holland says they’ve seen hospitalizations stabilize since his last update two weeks ago.

In a video recorded late Tuesday and released Wednesday afternoon, Holland says the stabilization is “a direct, but lagging result” of Governor Abbott’s mask mandate along with the community’s compliance with it, as well as the limiting of mass gatherings.

Holland went on to say there are now less than 20 employees at Abilene Regional and Hendrick who are out due to COVID-19, down from 50 two weeks ago.

Citing the total number of active cases between PCR and antigen test results, Holland says 5% of active cases will require hospitalization, and 20% of those hospitalized will end up in the ICU.

Dr. Rob Wiley, Chief Medical Officer at Hendrick Health System, appears in the video to talk about the opening of schools.

Dr. Wiley then went on to discuss the treatment plans for each COVID-19 patient, saying they give oxygen, IV hydration, nutrition and positioning for the patient, as well as a steroid called Decadron, which Wiley says “has been shown to create improvement in patients who are requiring oxygen.”

Wiley says they have hydroxychloroquine available for patients at their hospital, but says there have been studies that “have been in favor of use of it, and then there’s been studies that have shown no improvement” with the drug, but they continue to offer it to their patients.

Vitamin packs are other options they provide, even though data does not yet suggest it’s beneficial or detrimental, but it’s something they offer, Wiley says.

Dr. Wiley says, “With Remdisivir, the ability to aim that medication has been limited, so we have very limited sources of that, but when it is available, we do give it.”

Hendrick has been included in a large-scale national study for convalescent plasma in the treatment of COVID-19, which involves the donation of plasma from a patient who has already recovered from the virus.

Budesonide, a drug deemed the “silver bullet” and used by a physician in West Texas, is used at Hendrick for asthma and other respiratory diseases, but is not currently being used for COVID-19, as there have been no large-scale studies completed on the drug.

Wiley then went on to describe the different tests, saying the PCR test is the most accurate, the antigen test is also “very accurate, meaning that if you are positive, 100% of the time, you’re gonna have COVID. If it’s negative, there’s a 10% chance that test is wrong.”

Antibody tests are designed to tell you if you’ve had the infection in the past, but does not tell you if you currently have the infection or not, Wiley says.

Holland and Wiley discussed a possible vaccine, saying the projection for an effective vaccine could mean that “we could have a significant amount of vaccine available in 2021,” Wiley said. “The timing of that is not clear yet, but the thought process is at least 100 million vaccines by mid-2021.”

Wiley also addressed the idea that if you have contracted COVID-19 you can’t get it again.

“We’re finding out that’s not necessarily true,” he said. “Yes, if you get COVID, you’re probably more protected than others, but you’re still at risk for it.”

To see more, watch the attached video.