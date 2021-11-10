Hendrick drops COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 3: High Risk

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health has moved the Community Safety Dial down to Level 3: High Risk as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Taylor County.

The dial was moved to Level 6: Emergency on Aug. 31, then downgraded to Level 5: Critical in late September. On Oct. 25, the dial was downgraded to Level 4: Severe.

Hendrick officials say Wednesday’s move comes amid dwindling case numbers, and was issued based on seven-day positivity rate and lower hospitalization numbers.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported 35 new cases Wednesday, with active cases dropping to 664 and hospitalizations down to 19. That’s the fewest number of patients hospitalized with the virus since there were 15 on July 18. The 664 active cases are the fewest since Aug. 3, when there were 603.

Current Hendrick Health visitation policies will not be affected by the dial change.

Hendrick says while active cases in the community are declining, they are still encouraging individuals to take precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Additionally, Hendrick will begin posting a revised version of the Safety Dial three times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday), and will no longer be publishing a daily report.