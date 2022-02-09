ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health has dropped the COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 5: Critical.

The move comes almost exactly one month after it was raised from Level 5: Critical to Level 6: Emergency on Jan. 10.

Since that time, Taylor County saw multiple records broken as omicron swept through the Big Country.

Those records include, but are not limited to:

Daily new cases reported – 551 on Jan. 18

Highest number of active cases – 6,814 on Jan. 31

Highest 7-day positivity rate – 51.55% on Feb. 8

The total number of new cases reported in January (7,532) equaled more than half of all the new cases reported for all of 2021 (13,805).

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported 162 new cases and 5,401 active cases for Tuesday, which is the most recent data available. More than half of the test results reported in the last seven days have been positive. The all-time record for 7-day positivity rate was reached on Monday, when 51.55% of tests came back positive.

Recently reported numbers likely do not account for all positive cases in the county, since positive results recorded from at-home tests are not required to be reported to the health district.