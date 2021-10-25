Hendrick Health drops Community Safety Dial to Level 4: Severe amid dwindling COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health has moved the Community Safety Dial down to Level 4: Severe as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in Taylor County.

The dial was moved to Level 6: Emergency on Aug. 31, then downgraded it to Level 5: Critical in late September.

Hendrick officials say Monday’s move comes amid dwindling case numbers, and was issued based on seven-day positivity rate and lower hospitalization numbers.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported 62 cases Monday, with active cases dropping to 1,070 and hospitalizations down to 46. That’s the fewest number of patients hospitalized with the virus since there were 43 on July 30.

Hendrick has updated its visitation restrictions to the following: