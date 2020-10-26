Hendrick Health finalizes purchase of Abilene and Brownwood Medical Centers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health announced Monday afternoon the finalization of the purchase of Abilene Regional Medical Center and Brownwood Regional Medical Center.

According to a press release issued Monday afternoon, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Hendrick Health will assume ownership of the 231–bed facility in Abilene and the 188-bed hospital in Brownwood.

The entire press release reads as follows:

Hendrick Health is pleased to announce the finalization of purchase of Abilene Regional Medical Center and Brownwood Regional Medical Center and their associated healthcare operations from an affiliate of Community Health Systems, Inc. At 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Hendrick Health will assume ownership of the 231–bed facility in Abilene and the 188-bed hospital in Brownwood.

“Today is the culmination of a year of planning and preparation,” said Brad Holland, president and CEO for Hendrick Health. “We are excited to begin this transformation in healthcare for our communities. Our growth ensures local access to vital medical services that patients need.”

Since 1924, Hendrick Health has been providing high-quality healthcare to Abilene and the West Texas region. The acquisition will expand specialty services and will strengthen partnerships throughout the region.

“The pursuit of this purchase has been referred to as a transformational transaction – and that is exactly what it is,” said Larry Smith, chair for Hendrick Health’s Board of Trustees. “As the need for additional beds and resources has steadily increased in Abilene, Brownwood and our surrounding areas, we were challenged to determine the best way to meet those needs as quickly as possible. The purchase of Abilene Regional and Brownwood Regional Medical Centers allows us to do just that.”

Hendrick Medical Center, located at 1900 Pine St. in Abilene, will retain its name, while the newly acquired campuses will change to Hendrick Medical Center South, formerly Abilene Regional Medical Center, and Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, formerly Brownwood Regional Medical Center. In addition, the affiliated employed physician practices are now Hendrick Clinic.

“Our hospital, now Hendrick Medical Center South, will be able to thrive under a locally owned organization that will reinvest capital and human resources to allow us to contribute to the Hendrick mission,” said Mike Murphy, chief administrative officer for Hendrick Medical Center South. “For the community, this will allow our patients to access the same high level of compassionate care across many different access points, including both Abilene hospitals. The change from out-of-state ownership to Abilene-based Hendrick Health, will allow us to focus more on the delivery of healthcare here in Abilene, while contributing to Hendrick’s mission.

Longtime employee Hal Shaw, director of facility management at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, has a unique perspective on the purchase of Brownwood Regional Medical Center, where his father was the first administrator of the hospital. He said he appreciates the idea of moving away from healthcare as a business for investors and moving toward healthcare as a healing ministry.

“With the transition to Hendrick, it seems as though we are returning to the original intentions of the men and women whose vision led to the construction of Brownwood Community Hospital a little more than 50 years ago,” said Shaw. “Their goal was to bring to our area a modern healthcare facility with a focus on community-based care. I’m excited and very optimistic about the opportunities the future holds for our facilities. We have an outstanding group of dedicated medical staff members and employees, and with the combined talents of our organizations, I’m certain that the citizens of Brown and surrounding counties will continue to see unmatched care and compassion at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.”

More than 1,100 employees will be added to the Hendrick Health workforce—670 in Abilene and 456 in Brownwood.

“The economic impact this transaction will have in Abilene and Brownwood is significant,” said Smith. “Hendrick Health has added employees in several disciplines to meet the expanded operational needs of the system. Over the next few years, we will invest millions of dollars for upgrades to the physical facilities, system integration and equipment.”

Holland added, “We look forward to the physicians and employees of both hospitals joining our team as we work to carry out the vision of the Board—to ensure Hendrick Health is well positioned to navigate the healthcare industry’s changing landscape.”