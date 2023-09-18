ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health is putting out a call for blood donors. If you have O negative blood, yours is needed the most.

A blood shortage continues to be in effect nationwide. Here in Abilene, Hendrick said it is experiencing a shortage of O negative blood.

“It’s important to restock our shelves to ensure we continue to meet community needs,” said Hendrick Health in a press release.

According to the Red Cross, O negative blood, also knowns as universal blood, is most commonly used for transfusions when a person’s blood type is unknown. Only 7% of the US population has O negative blood.

You can make a blood donation at Hendrick Regional Blood Center – 1701 Pine Street. Donations will be accepted Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Fridays, and 8:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on Saturdays.