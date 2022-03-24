ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health is conducting an assessment to allow the community to be more involved in determining what they should give more focus and attention.

This Community Health Needs Assessment will allow Hendrick Health to determine the top needs of residents in medical care, access to healthcare services, mental health, transportation, and more.

Some organizations and individuals have given ideas and recommendations to Hendrick, but now, employees at Hendrick say that it’s the community’s turn to help prioritize top health needs.

The survey takes less than six minutes, and all comments are confidential.

The surveys will be analyzed over the next few weeks.

To take the survey, click here.