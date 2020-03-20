Hendrick Health offering virtual screenings for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Hendrick Health System is now offering virtual assessment screenings for COVID-19.

Individuals who are concerned they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are exhibiting possible symptoms can go through an initial screening assessment using their smartphones.

To keep patients safe and reduce the risk of possible spread of the virus, Hendrick is asking that individuals use this first line in screening instead of visiting emergency care facilities and clinics.

At the end of the screening, you will be offered options for further preventative measures or screenings, if indicated.

The virtual assessment screening is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To begin the assessment process, text “COVIDHELP” to 325-216-4824 or click here.