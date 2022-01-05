Hendrick Health raises Community Safety Dial to Level 5: Critical as COVID-19 cases increase

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health raised its COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 5: Critical Wednesday, in response to a rising number of Coronavirus cases across the Big Country.

The dial had been at Level 4: Severe since December 8, 2021.

Beginning Thursday, Hendrick is reinstating its visitation policy to one person per

patient in a Hendrick facility at a time.

Included in this reinstated policy:

Masks required at all facilities

Visitors must check-in at screening/check-in stations

No visitors under the age of 16 allowed

Hendrick health says exceptions to these policies may apply for end-of-life patients and in pediatrics.

“We understand the importance of visiting loved ones in the hospital or accompanying them to

doctors’ visit, so we encourage patients to use virtual options to stay connected,” said Hendrick Health in a statement.

Also changing Thursday, due to the change in the COVID-19 Community Safety Dial; Hendrick

waiting rooms, cafeterias, gift shops and coffee shops will be open only to designated visitors.

Hendrick Health’s official position on COVID-19 vaccines remains the same, “vaccinations have proven to be the most effective way to protect individuals from COVID-19 and from the risk of serious illness or hospitalization.”

Schedule a vaccine at Hendrick Clinic Screening and Vaccination by texting “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824.

Hendrick Health reminds all:

“If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it is important to get tested as soon as possible and avoid others when possible and wear a mask at all times until you receive the test results.”

While the dial was risen to Level 5: Critical, emergency rooms and other medical providers’ offices will remain open.