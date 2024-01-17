ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health hosted an emergency blood drive Tuesday to combat a blood shortage brought on by having to cancel scheduled drives because of inclimate weather.

Despite the freezing conditions this week, the desperate call for donations of O-negative and O-positive blood types was answered.

Lauren Spindler with Hendrick told KTAB/KRBC it is essential for people to donate blood because one donation benefits the entire Big Country.

“We can’t manufacture our blood, so we literally rely on the selflessness of all of our blood donors,” Spindler said. “We really need them to donate on a regular bases, at least every eight weeks.”

It’s not just the Big Country that’s experiencing a shortage. The American Red Cross declared an emergency shortage during National Blood Donor Month.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty refrigerator without any blood products,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross, the nation’s largest blood supplier. “A person needs lifesaving blood every two seconds in our country — and its availability can be the difference between life and death, however, blood is only available thanks to the generosity of those who roll up a sleeve to donate.”

You can donate during regular hours at the Hendrick Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street. Donations are accepted Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Fridays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. until noon. Follow this link for additional information and learn about more blood drives.