Hendrick Health says COVID-19 infusion therapy keeping patients out of hospital

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If proof is in the numbers, then monoclonal antibody treatments are working.

It’s only been three weeks since Hendrick Health and the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District opened an infusion clinic to reach more residents, and now more than 700 infusions have been administered.

“I felt like it made my recovery a few days sooner had I not had the infusion,” said Jonica Capper.

Capper came to Abilene to visit her daughter and contracted COVID-19 a week after being in town.

“I tested positive. A few days into it I just felt really achy, really tired, almost like how I felt in high school when I had mono,” said Capper.

After having a hard time breathing, she signed up for an infusion treatment through the Hendrick Health website.

“We had a nurse who put our IV in and then after our IV was in, the doctors came in and made sure the IV was actually dripping,” said Capper.

Lauren Grant, nurse manager with the Hendrick Health Infusion Clinic, says that they have been able to serve more than 700 patients like Capper.

“The sooner that you can get tested and prove that you’re positive, the better the outcome,” said Grant.

Grant says that less than 1% of the positive cases treated with antibodies ending up hospitalized.

“Out of those that have been admitted, we have not had any severe cases, and everyone has been discharged appropriately. So, we still believe the efficacy of this medication is helping those cases of COVID-19,” said Grant.

Capper says she would not have been able to get the treatment if she was back home in California.

“They do not offer these treatments, and it made such a difference in how I do better in a much quicker fashion, so I was really thankful I had the care I did in Abilene while visiting my daughter,” said Capper.

A referral from your doctor is needed in order to get the infusion, or you can fill out an “at-home” referral with proof of a positive COVID-19 test by clicking here. Both take about 24 hours to receive approval for the treatment.