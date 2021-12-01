Hendrick Health suspends COVID-19 vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In light of a nationwide injunction, made Tuesday by a federal judge out of Lousiana, against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare providers, Hendrick Health in Abilene says it is also suspending its policy.

In a new release, Hendrick Health says its COVID-19 vaccine mandate policy was put forth in response to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) federal mandate. Because of the numerous blocks of the mandate across the country, the local healthcare system says it is “suspending its COVID-19 vaccine policy until such time as the legality of the CMS vaccine mandate is ultimately decided by the courts.”

Now, Hendrick Health employees will neither be suspended, nor terminated due to their vaccination status.

According to the release, Hendrick Health will reactivate its policy if the federal vaccine mandate is reinstated by CMS, and will adjust effective dates.

The health system’s official stance on a vaccine against COVID-19 is that it is the “best path forward.” Hendrick’s continues to encourage its employees to get vaccinated, but will also accept exemption requests.