Hendrick Health System in Brownwood implementing schedule changes

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health System in Brownwood is implementing new processes and scheduling changes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s recent executive order.

According to a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon, Hendrick Surgery Center in Brownwood has postponed all surgeries and procedures until at least April 22.

“If patients have questions about their procedures, they are encouraged to contact their physicians. If you have a medical condition which requires emergent medical treatment, please go to the nearest hospital,” the news release states.

Hendrick Medical Plaza in Brownwood remains open to patients, but will be implementing the following new processes and scheduling changes:

Well Patients Only

Monday-Thursday

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sick Patients Only

Monday-Thursday

2 – 5 p.m.

Friday

8:30 a.m. – Noon

All patients and visitors will be screened at the entrance upon arrival. After the screening, you will be asked to return to your car until you are called to come into the clinic for your appointment.

Only one visitor per person is allowed in the clinic. No one under the age of 15 will be permitted to enter the facility unless they are a patient.

If you have a scheduled appointment and recently had a fever and cough or shortness of breath, please call 325-641-1140 prior to your appointment.