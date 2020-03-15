Hendrick Health System modifies visitation policy

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – In an effort to support social distancing and prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Hendrick Health System is modifying its visitation policy, effective Monday, March 16.

The modified policy restricts the number of access points into the facility, implements a screening process for all visitors and patients and limits the number of visitors per patient.

Public access into Hendrick Medical Center will be restricted to four main entrances. They include:

– Main Entrance – 1900 Pine Street

– Anderson Wing – Hickory Street

– Shelton Building – 2000 Pine Street

– Jones Building – 1924 Pine Street

The Emergency Department entrance is open for emergencies only.

The screening process includes a brief questionnaire. All visitors and patients will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Department.