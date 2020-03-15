ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – In an effort to support social distancing and prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Hendrick Health System is modifying its visitation policy, effective Monday, March 16.
The modified policy restricts the number of access points into the facility, implements a screening process for all visitors and patients and limits the number of visitors per patient.
Public access into Hendrick Medical Center will be restricted to four main entrances. They include:
– Main Entrance – 1900 Pine Street
– Anderson Wing – Hickory Street
– Shelton Building – 2000 Pine Street
– Jones Building – 1924 Pine Street
The Emergency Department entrance is open for emergencies only.
The screening process includes a brief questionnaire. All visitors and patients will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Department.
- Road closure after traffic incident in Clyde, I-20 WB near FM-604
- Hendrick Health System modifies visitation policy
- Easing anxiety over coronavirus concerns
- WATCH: Pres. Trump, coronavirus task force hold briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
- People most vulnerable to the coronavirus share stories using hashtag #HighRiskCovid19