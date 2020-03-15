1  of  3
Breaking News
School Districts around the Big Country extending spring break for ‘at least’ a week Abilene, Wylie ISDs closing through Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns Texas Gov. Abbott declares state disaster
1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Abilene Christian University Abilene ISD Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hawley ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Panther Creek CISD Ranger College Ranger ISD Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD St. John's Episcopal TSTC - All Campuses Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Hendrick Health System modifies visitation policy

News
Posted: / Updated:
hendrick4_1439829387421.png

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – In an effort to support social distancing and prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Hendrick Health System is modifying its visitation policy, effective Monday, March 16.

The modified policy restricts the number of access points into the facility, implements a screening process for all visitors and patients and limits the number of visitors per patient.

Public access into Hendrick Medical Center will be restricted to four main entrances. They include:

– Main Entrance – 1900 Pine Street

– Anderson Wing – Hickory Street

– Shelton Building – 2000 Pine Street

– Jones Building – 1924 Pine Street

The Emergency Department entrance is open for emergencies only.

The screening process includes a brief questionnaire. All visitors and patients will be screened at designated entry points, including the Emergency Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News