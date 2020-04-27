Hendrick Health Systems agrees to buy Brownwood, Abilene Regional Medical Centers

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Hendrick Health System has signed agreements to purchase Abilene Regional Medical Center (Abilene Regional) and Brownwood Regional Medical Center (Brownwood Regional) from affiliates of Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS). The organizations anticipate finalizing the transactions by the fall of 2020, subject to state regulatory approval.

“Throughout our more than 95-year history, we have met the healthcare needs of Abilene and surrounding areas,” said Brad Holland, president and CEO of Hendrick Health System. “We are proud to be a trusted healthcare partner to so many in our community, evidenced by the fact that we are often at capacity for many of our services. By Abilene Regional and Brownwood Regional joining Hendrick, we will be able to ensure patients have access to care when they need it.”

This decision reflects the determination of the Hendrick Health System Board of Trustees to ensure Hendrick is well positioned to navigate the healthcare industry’s changing landscape. Through the proposed transactions, Hendrick is committed to maintaining healthcare services and promoting local jobs, while expanding access to care.

“Aligning with Hendrick Health System creates a more comprehensive regional network of hospitals for our region,” said Mike Murphy, Abilene Regional CEO. “Our hospitals have a shared commitment to serving patients with compassionate, quality care, and we look forward to joining together.”

Brownwood Regional CEO Jace Jones added, “We believe this affiliation will be good for our employees, our patients and our community. It’s an opportunity to collaborate on advancing medical care and services for our region.”

As a regional medical center, patients in the surrounding 24 counties rely on Hendrick for their most serious and vital healthcare needs. Under normal circumstances, Hendrick is operating at or near capacity for many services with the emergency department and operating rooms regularly full. The proposed transactions would address these capacity issues, ensuring that patients and families do not have to travel to larger cities to receive more specialized services.

“Our leadership frequently discusses the region’s healthcare needs for today and in the future,” said Larry Smith, chair of Hendrick Health System Board of Trustees. “Our communities are only strong if our local healthcare is strong. We are excited about the ways the proposed transactions will allow us to maintain and increase jobs and services in the Big Country.”

Brownwood Regional Medical Center is leased pursuant to an agreement with the Brownwood County Hospital Authority. The parties intend to work with the Authority in connection with the assignment of the long-term lease and operations to Hendrick Health System.

For now, nothing changes. During the process of seeking regulatory approval, Hendrick Health System, Abilene Regional Medical Center and Brownwood Regional Medical Center will continue to operate as separate and independent organizations.

For more information about the proposed transactions, visit HendrickExpandsAccess.com.