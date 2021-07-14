Hendrick Health to release Community Safety Dial 3 times a week amid rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A recent spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has Hendrick Health releasing the Community Safety Dial three times a week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, (DSHS), there have been 53 cases reported in Taylor County since July 7, compared to 15 the previous week.

There are currently 19 people hospitalized in Taylor County with the virus, which is up compared to July 2, when there were only four.

There has been one additional COVID-19 related death since July 2, according to Hendrick Health.

Hendrick officials encourage Abilene residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

