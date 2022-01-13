Hendrick Health updates COVID-19 guidance, who can get tested

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health updated its testing and quarantine guidance Thursday, in response to an increase in COVID-19 positive patients.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can complete an online screening. Text “covidhelp” to (325) 216-4824, or click here.

COVID-19 testing

Hendrick Health highly recommends you take the assessment first, before visiting an emergency room. This is to reserve those rooms for those who are in need of a higher level of care.

If you are experiencing symptoms including; shortness of breath, high fever, cough, fatigue, or other severe symptoms – visit an emergency room immediately.

COVID-19 home tests

Hendrick Health is no longer offering outpatient COVID-19 tests to confirm a positive at-home test. This is due to, what Hendrick called, a nationwide shortage of tests at the hospital level.

If you tested negative, using an at-home test, but now you do have symptoms, complete the online screening.

Beginning Saturday, January 15, private health insurers will cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month.

Returning to work

Hendrick Health explained that because the CDC no longer recommends a negative COVID-19 test to return to work, it will no longer test people seeking a negative result, beginning Thursday.

Read the CDC’s guidance on returning to work here.

Hendrick Health remains its official stance against COVID-19:

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best form of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, and have been proven effective at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.”

Additional tips from Hendrick, to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Wear a mask in public, vaccinated or not
  • Order groceries online
  • Support local businesses; buy gift cards and order takeout/delivery
  • Limit attendance at large gatherings
  • Social distance (six-feet apart)
  • Wash your hands and wipe down surfaces frequently

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration