Hendrick Health updates COVID-19 guidance, who can get tested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health updated its testing and quarantine guidance Thursday, in response to an increase in COVID-19 positive patients.

If you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can complete an online screening. Text “covidhelp” to (325) 216-4824, or click here.

COVID-19 testing

Hendrick Health highly recommends you take the assessment first, before visiting an emergency room. This is to reserve those rooms for those who are in need of a higher level of care.

If you are experiencing symptoms including; shortness of breath, high fever, cough, fatigue, or other severe symptoms – visit an emergency room immediately.

COVID-19 home tests

Hendrick Health is no longer offering outpatient COVID-19 tests to confirm a positive at-home test. This is due to, what Hendrick called, a nationwide shortage of tests at the hospital level.

If you tested negative, using an at-home test, but now you do have symptoms, complete the online screening.

Beginning Saturday, January 15, private health insurers will cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month.

Returning to work

Hendrick Health explained that because the CDC no longer recommends a negative COVID-19 test to return to work, it will no longer test people seeking a negative result, beginning Thursday.

Read the CDC’s guidance on returning to work here.

Hendrick Health remains its official stance against COVID-19:

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best form of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, and have been proven effective at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.”

Additional tips from Hendrick, to reduce the spread of COVID-19: