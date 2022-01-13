Hendrick Health updates COVID-19 guidance, who can get tested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health updated its testing and quarantine guidance Thursday, in response to an increase in COVID-19 positive patients.
If you believe you’ve been exposed to COVID-19, you can complete an online screening. Text “covidhelp” to (325) 216-4824, or click here.
COVID-19 testing
Hendrick Health highly recommends you take the assessment first, before visiting an emergency room. This is to reserve those rooms for those who are in need of a higher level of care.
If you are experiencing symptoms including; shortness of breath, high fever, cough, fatigue, or other severe symptoms – visit an emergency room immediately.
COVID-19 home tests
Hendrick Health is no longer offering outpatient COVID-19 tests to confirm a positive at-home test. This is due to, what Hendrick called, a nationwide shortage of tests at the hospital level.
If you tested negative, using an at-home test, but now you do have symptoms, complete the online screening.
Beginning Saturday, January 15, private health insurers will cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month.
Returning to work
Hendrick Health explained that because the CDC no longer recommends a negative COVID-19 test to return to work, it will no longer test people seeking a negative result, beginning Thursday.
Read the CDC’s guidance on returning to work here.
Hendrick Health remains its official stance against COVID-19:
“COVID-19 vaccines are the best form of defense against COVID-19 and its variants, and have been proven effective at preventing hospitalization and severe illness.”
Additional tips from Hendrick, to reduce the spread of COVID-19:
- Wear a mask in public, vaccinated or not
- Order groceries online
- Support local businesses; buy gift cards and order takeout/delivery
- Limit attendance at large gatherings
- Social distance (six-feet apart)
- Wash your hands and wipe down surfaces frequently