Hendrick hiring non-clinical patient sitters

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health is hiring people to sit with patients who need continuous monitoring.

In a social media post made Thursday afternoon, Hendrick says they are hiring non-clinical patient sitters, who do not provide patient care.

A patient sitter stays in a patient’s room who needs continuous, close visual monitoring, and stays with them during transport for tests or procedures.

Patient sitters will go through training before being assigned to a patient.

