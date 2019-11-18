Hendrick Hospice Care now accepting donations for Light Up a Life Campaign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With just more than one week left until Thanksgiving, Hendrick Hospice Care is preparing for Christmas, as representatives are now taking donations for their annual Light Up a Life Campaign.

Donations are being accepted at their Christmas tree in the Mall of Abilene.

Residents are invited to write the name of a loved one on a paper light bulb

as a tribute for the person, and a way to raise money for hospice care.

“We get to hear the wonderful stories and the different lives that we’ve touched by being able to provide end-of-life care for these patients and their families, and so that’s a lot of what we do, is just be invisible, that way that gives them that opportunity to voice their appreciation as well as purchase or give back,” says Melissa Luton, Hedrick Hospice Care.

The Hospice Tree will be in the Mall of Abilene thru the Christmas shopping season.