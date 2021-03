ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to the public will be held Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the Wylie Performing Arts Center.

The event, hosted by Hendrick Health, is free, open to the public (age 16 and over), and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, although registration is required.

Click here to register.

Those receiving vaccines at the clinic will be required to wear masks.

A 15-minute observation period will be required after receiving the vaccine.