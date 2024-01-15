ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health is hosting an emergency blood drive Tuesday to combat upcoming blood drive cancellations. The health system says a blood shortage is a ‘critical issue’ in the Big Country.

In a press release, Hendrick said the Big Country has a critical shortage of O-negative and O-positive blood types.

You can donate at the Hendrick Blood Center anytime during normal business hours, or participate in this emergency blood drive on Tuesday at the Hendrick Medical Center – 1900 Pine Street in Abilene from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.