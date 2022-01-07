Hendrick ICU, ER full in Abilene as staff fight latest COVID-19 surge fueled by omicron variant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Officials at Hendrick Health say they are at capacity as hospital personnel deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

Hendrick Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rob Wiley said in a video issued late Friday afternoon that they are declining transfers because they don’t have room.

“We still continue to run at capacity at this point. Our ICU is full, our ER is full,” Dr. Wiley said in the video.

Dr. Wiley says the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District estimates 90% of new cases will be the omicron variant.

The hospital is also running short on nurses and other staff, as close to 100 employees are currently “quarantined secondary to omicron,” according to Dr. Wiley.

Hendrick recently paused the successful monoclonal antibody treatment clinic because the infusions they had proved to be ineffective and even harmful in some cases against the omicron variant. Dr. Wiley said Friday that Abilene is still waiting on the State of Texas to provide a different infusion treatment that is more effective against omicron.

Dr. Wiley’s update comes as Hendrick reported 71 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Abilene on Friday, up from 51 on Wednesday.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District has reported 898 new COVID-19 cases from Monday through Thursday, but new cases for Friday have not yet been released. There were 1,290 new cases in all of December.

To see Dr. Wiley’s full statement, watch the attached video.