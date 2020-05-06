Hendrick Medical Center gives thanks on National Nurses Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Wednesday is National Nurses Day and it couldn’t have come at a better time in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hendrick Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Susie Cassle says she can’t thank her nurses enough for their service.

“It’s hard to describe how thankful we are for our staff. Nurses are essential care givers as are many in healthcare. It’s been just inspirational to be able to see what nurses are able to do,” Cassle said.

Nurses have always been important to us and do their best to get us back to health, however this year has added more stress because of cronavirus and having to follow different procedures.

Cassle said, “It’s been very inspirational to be able to see what nurses have been able to do in the front line. Also, with the nurse leaders being adaptable to what’s been happening over the last couple of months. It makes us so thankful and I see thankful patients and families.”

Cassle has made sure each of her nurses feel special by celebrating them this entire week. She pointed out a perfect analogy in her office that reminds her exactly of the type of nurses she has working at Hendrick.

“Behind me is my old nursing cap, and then beside it is a hard hat. So, that’s a great example of what a nurse can do. They can be compassionate and inspirational to patients, they’re very talented and skilled, but sometimes they need a hard hat on. They’re flexible and they’re able to adapt with what we’re learning every day,” Cassle said.