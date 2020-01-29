Hendrick Medical Center opens new outpatient dialysis center

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – When a person’s kidneys stop functioning, they must undergo emergency treatment. And for the last 42 years, that treatment was limited to only inpatient care at Hendrick hospital.

‘‘So really after patients are discharged, we didn’t have a Hendrick service that people could go to,” Assistant Vice President of Hendrick Hospital said.

But for the over 430 plus patients in the last year that count on dialysis treatment, he said they now offer an outpatient dialysis center.

“Almost all patients after they’re discharged from the hospital will still need care of some sort, and this outpatient facility is a place where they can go and receive that care,” he said.

The new 4.1-million-dollar facility is equipped with 12 stations, massage/heated chairs and flat screens.

“It’s nice and comfortable because patients are here for up to four hours at a time,” he said.

But making it as comfortable as they can is the simplest thing, they can do for patients during their life-saving treatment says Clinic Manager Robert Harris.

“It’s a life-extending treatment. When the patient becomes fluid overloaded, that fluid can gather around the heart. It can gather around the lungs, and essentially it can drown a patient,” Harris said.

Now capable of taking care of up to 72 patients every week, patients can expect no difference in medical care, but a more advanced cozy atmosphere.