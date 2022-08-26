ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health moved its COVID-19 Community Safety Dial back a little, to Level 3: Moderate. It had been at Level 4: Severe for about a month.
At Level three, visitation and masking requirements are more relaxed at Hendrick facilities.
As detailed in a press release from Hendrick Health:
- Visitors are no longer required to check-in at screening stations
- By entering a Hendrick facility, visitors attest that they have not been exposed to, or tested positive for, COVID-19
- Visitors 16 and younger are allowed in, with an adult
- Two visitors per patients, unlimited amount of visitors in a day
- COVID patients are allowed one visitor at a time, with required masks
- Coffee and gift shops, and waiting rooms are open to visitors and public
The dial back will allow in-person support groups to reconvene at Hendrick Health facilities.