ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Health is moving its COVID-19 Safety Dial to Level 4: Severe Monday, a level the Abilene area hasn’t seen since December 2021.

The dial change comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased over the last week.

With level four, Hendrick Health requires masks to be worn at all times within its facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Hendrick will also have to check in at a screening station before entering the building, and identification will be required.

As far as visitation goes, COVID-19 patients will be allowed only one visitor at a time, with two total visitors per day. For all other patients, they will be allowed one visitor at a time.

In addition to visitor restrictions, Hendrick support groups are also suspended until further notice.

Hendrick Health reminds the community to help stop the spread of COVID-19, practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated, stay home if you feel sick and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.

Level 4: Severe goes in effect Monday, August 1 throughout all Hendrick facilities.