ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Families who find themselves needing hospital services for a newborn know that leaving the hospital and not being able to see the baby can be very emotionally difficult.

Now, the Community Foundation of Abilene has taken is making it a little easier for those families by presenting the Hendrick Neonatal Intensive Care Unit with a $50,000 grant.

All the funds will be used to buy and install cameras in the NICU, which is equipped and staffed to provide intensive care to dangerously ill or premature newborns.

Vice President of Hendrick Health Foundation Brad Benham says this is a big relief and tool for families across the Big Country as access will be given to those parents who cannot always be at the hospital.

“When someone has a baby in Breckenridge, or someone has a baby in San Angelo but they’re in our NICU, it’s an opportunity for us to still be there and allow the families and extended families to be part of that,” said Benham.

Infants remain in the NICU depending on the severity of their illnesses, but the average length of their hospital stay is 13 days. Infants born earlier than 32 weeks (about 7 and a half months) into pregnancy usually stay for an average of 46 days.

“It’s not a normal thing to leave the hospital and not have a baby in your arms,” said Hendrick Health Market Director for Women and Children Dina Perez.

Perez believes this innovative technology will help bring families closer together.

“What a special thing for us to get to include them in that even when they can’t be here at the bedside all of the time,” said Perez.

And with the Community Foundation’s funding, future parents of NICU infants will soon have visual access to their babies from the comfort of their homes.

“It’s always just a great feeling to know that what we’re doing is making an impact on the lives of people here in Abilene and people who are being served here,” said President and CEO of Community Foundation of Abilene Katie Alford.