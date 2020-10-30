Hendrick official says reaching 15% COVID hospitalization threshold is unlikely

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health officials say it would be difficult to reach the 15% hospitalization mark in our Trauma Service Area (TSA) that would trigger additional restrictions.
In a video released Friday afternoon, Dr. Stephen Lowry, Chief of Staff for Hendrick Health, explains why ICU beds remain at or near full capacity, and what the outlook for ICU beds and hospitalizations could be for the Big Country.
To see the full update, watch the attached video.
