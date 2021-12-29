Hendrick pausing popular COVID-19 treatment due to ineffectiveness against omicron variant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A popular and effective COVID-19 treatment in Abilene is being temporarily suspended after questions about if it hurts or helps patients with the omicron variant.

According to Hendrick Health, they will temporarily suspend the COVID Infusion Clinic until they receive further direction from the State of Texas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The infusion clinic used monoclonal antibody treatments to help reduce the severity of COVID-19 cases, and was keeping more than 99% of patients who received the treatment out of the hospital.

Hendrick officials say it currently appears that only one specific form of the treatment, which is not readily available, is effective in fighting the omicron variant, and other antibody treatments are not only ineffective against it, but “could potentially cause more harm than good.”

Although supplies of the effective anitbody are limited, they are on order from the state, officials say.

It is currently unknown how prevalent the omicron variant is in Texas, so officials say they are waiting on more research on this topic before determining the next course of action.