Hendrick raises Community Safety Dial to Level 6: Emergency amid rise in COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health has raised the COVID-19 Community Safety Dial to Level 6: Emergency.

Citing a recent spike in active cases, Hendrick officials said Monday that the dial has been moved up to Level 6: Emergency, while reporting 88 patients hospitalized with the virus in Abilene, and nine more in Brownwood.

Under level 6, all visitation restrictions at the hospital remain in place – one person per patient in a Hendrick facility and masks are required, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors must check-in at the screening/check-in stations, and no visitors under the age of 16 will be permitted. Exceptions may apply for pediatrics and end-of-life, Hendrick officials say.

On Friday, Hendrick announced that they were denying transfers from other hospitals because they didn’t have room, as their Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Room were both full.

The City of Abilene has not released new COVID-19 case numbers since last Friday, but Monday through Friday of last week saw 1,196 new cases, while 1,290 were reported in all of December.

This is the first time the dial has been at level 6 since Sept. 28, 2021, when it was dropped back to level 5.