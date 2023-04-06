ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – April is National Donate Life Month, raising awareness of the life-saving results of organ and tissue donation. Hendrick Health and Southwest Transplant Alliance raised a flag at Hendrick to honor donors.

The guests included donor families, transplant recipients, and Hendrick staff. High school senior Jazz was recognized for his organ donations last year which led to saving seven lives and improving others. His mother, Janet Lindley, shared a piece of his story.

“I found out, because of Jazz, and he had the most beautiful bluest eyes, a 48-year-old man can see for the first time. And as hard as it is that I don’t have my baby here, he’s everywhere now,” expressed Lindley.

There are more than 100,000 people currently waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. While many families are faced with the grief of losing a loved one, those who have been organ donors said they feel more closure knowing their loved one lives on with someone else.