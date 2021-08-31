Hendrick reaching out to retired nurses & doctors for staffing help as Community Safety Dial moves to Level 6: Emergency

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health is reaching out to retired medical workers in the community for staffing help after moving the Community Safety Dial to Level 6: Emergency.

This is the first time the Community Safety Dial has reached level 6 since Feb. 2.

Hendrick said on Tuesday that hospitals in Trauma Service Area D, which includes Abilene and surrounding areas, has had 15% or more of total patients being treated for COVID-19 for seven consecutive days.

Previously, if more than 15% of hospitalizations in a Trauma Service Area (TSA) were COVID-19 patients, local authorities would implement countywide restrictions. That is not an option now, however, as Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibits any local government entity from enacting restrictions or mandates of any kind.

Hendrick says 14 of the 16 counties in TSA-D have been labeled counties with “high” rate of COVID-19 transmission by the CDC.

Hendrick says they have stood up their Emergency Operations Center to address capacity constraints caused by increased COVID hospitalizations and cases in the community.

They are also reaching out to medical personnel within the community, including retired nurses and physicians, to care for patients as temporary employees. Anyone who is interested in helping should contact Simone Banks at sibanks@hendrickhealth.org or 325-670-3185; or Kinsey Ragsdale at KRagsdale@hendrickhealth.org or 325-649-3431.

“Our goal as always is to protect our community. It’s not about individual liberty, it’s about that person who is sitting beside you: your spouse, your parent, your grandparent, your children,” Dr. Rob Wiley, Hendrick Health System Chief Medical Officer said. “Our goal is to protect life and prevent death.”

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported 166 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and there are currently 110 patients hospitalized with the virus in Taylor County.

There are 1,958 active cases, and 23% of people tested in the past 7 days have returned positive results.