Hendrick Regional Blood Center experiencing ‘serious shortage’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hendrick Regional Blood Center is experiencing a serious blood shortage. “If you are feeling well and healthy, please help save lives by donating today.”

The center, which supplies blood to 15 area hospitals including Abilene, is in strong need of O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, and B-positive type blood.

Donor’s blood is also tested for COVID antibodies at no charge by the center.

WHERE:

1701 Pine St. | Abilene, Texas 79601

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more info go to hendrick blood center or call 325-670-2798

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES:

To schedule a blood drive, call Kelsey Caprio at 325-670-4271 or email kcaprio@hendrickhealth.org