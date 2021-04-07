Hendrick Regional Blood Center experiencing ‘serious shortage’

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hendrick Regional Blood Center is experiencing a serious blood shortage. “If you are feeling well and healthy, please help save lives by donating today.”

The center, which supplies blood to 15 area hospitals including Abilene, is in strong need of O-Negative, O-Positive, B-Negative, and B-positive type blood.

Donor’s blood is also tested for COVID antibodies at no charge by the center.

WHERE:
1701 Pine St. | Abilene, Texas 79601
Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
For more info go to hendrick blood center or call 325-670-2798

UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES:

To schedule a blood drive, call Kelsey Caprio at 325-670-4271 or email kcaprio@hendrickhealth.org 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories