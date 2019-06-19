Hendrick Regional Blood Center faces critical blood shortage

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)-Not unlike medical hubs across the nation–Hendrick Regional Blood Center is facing an alarming shortage of blood.

Officials from the blood center said they have noticed the center’s older donors are more committed to continue donating over extended periods of time than their younger counterparts.

Amanda Wherry, the blood bank’s coordinator, said while there is no difference in the quality of blood between young and old, younger people tend to recover more quickly.

“They’re not as likely to have a reaction at times, especially within that twenty-five to fourty-five [age] range.”

But, 20 year-old barista Meagan Thomason said donating blood is simply not the forefront of her mind.

“It just doesn’t come to mind, and I mean schools have blood drives, but if there’s not a blood drive, people don’t really think ‘Oh hey, someone needs my blood,'” said Thomason.

While there is a glaring disproportion of frequent older donors versus younger donors, Hendrick regional blood center donation recruiter Frances Baker said young people are not only to blame for the center’s shortage.

“Every blood center that we’re in contact with is having the same struggle,” said Baker.” “It’s been pretty nerve-wracking for us and also for the people in our transfusion that are in charge of giving it out.”

And if time is the reason for not stopping by the blood center–Baker said the 60 minutes allows for a safe donation not only for the recipient but the donor as well.

“It might take an hour, but every eight weeks, one hour of your time, really?” said Baker. “That’s nothing compared to what this blood will do.”