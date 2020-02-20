Hendrick Regional Blood Center honors frequent blood donors

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Donating blood is something that a number of people are very dedicated in doing, and Hendrick Regional Blood Center honored those who do it frequently Tuesday.

It was a special evening for donors who have given five or more gallons during their lifetime and at least three donations last year at the Hendrick Regional Blood Center.

The Blood Donor Family of the Year is also recognized.

“They’ll tell you what happened to the last donation that you made, where it went, and what it did. They ought to continue doing that,” says Frank Cozby, part of the Blood Donor Family of the Year.

Blood center officials honored the Cozby family for their record of blood donations.