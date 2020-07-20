Hendrick Regional Blood Center offering COVID-19 antibody testing with blood donation

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Hendrick Regional Blood Center is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at no-charge for donors who successfully donate. Beginning July 20, blood that is collected at the Hendrick Regional Blood Center or at one of their mobile blood drives, will be tested for coronavirus antibodies.

The antibody test is a blood test designed to detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This test is not designed for the diagnosis of acute infection, but can be used as an indicator that an individual has been exposed to COVID-19. However, more experience is needed with the test to know whether it is specific for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and is not picking up past exposure to other types of coronaviruses. It should not be used as proof of immunity. The COVID-19 antibody test will be performed in addition to all FDA-required testing for blood donation.

Currently, all indications are that antibody means recovery after infection. The evidence supports a very small window of infectiousness, starting a few days before the onset of symptoms and not lasting long after fever is gone. In addition, scientific evidence has not indicated any risk of transmission of any coronavirus through blood transfusion. COVID-19 is a virus that is spread through respiratory droplets and not through donated blood.

Donors will receive a test result notification letter by mail, approximately 5-7 business days after a successful donation. If the donor’s antibody test is positive, Hendrick Regional Blood Center may contact the donor to explore eligibility for donating convalescent plasma.

Individuals should not donate blood if sick or believe they were recently exposed to COVID-19 or other illnesses. Donors are required to feel well and healthy at the time of donation.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, please contact Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 325-670-2799.