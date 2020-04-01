Hendrick Regional Blood Center sees 1,226 donors in the month of March after asking for help during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is thanking the Big Country Community for the support shown in times of crisis with 1,226 donors in the month of March.

According to Hendrick Regional Blood Center’s Facebook page, most donors stepped forward to help when the blood center announced support would be needed due to the coronavirus. “What is even more incredible is that more than half of you came out to donate after we asked you for help during COVID-19! Thank you so much! We are forever grateful to you.”

Hendrick Regional Blood Center is still taking donations. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 325-670-4271 or visit hendrickbloodcenter.org.