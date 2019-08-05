Hendrick Regional Blood Center to close southside draw station

Abilene, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hendrick Regional Blood Center will close its draw station located inside Hendrick Medical Plaza on Buffalo Gap Road on Aug. 30.

“Thank you to our loyal blood donors who donated at our southside location,” said Amanda Wherry, coordinator for Hendrick Regional Laboratory and Blood Center. “Every donation saves lives in our community, and we appreciate our donors continued dedication to our mission.”

The station will be closing due to low donor visits, and space needs for additional Hendrick services in Hendrick Medical Plaza.

According to Hendricks, the closing will not affect other blood services, as Hendrick Regional Blood Center has plans to expand its services with a move to a larger facility at the end of the year.

“We are excited for our next chapter at our new location on Pine Street,” said Wherry. “The new facility will allow us to better serve our community of donors.”

For more information about the Blood Center and upcoming drives, visit hendrickbloodcenter.org or the Hendrick Regional Blood Center Facebook page.

Upcoming blood drives on the south side of Abilene include:

8/9 – Baack’s Florist and Greenhouses, 1842 Matador St. (off South 19th St.)

8/14 – Abilene Teacher’s Federal Credit Union, 3849 Antilley Road

8/19 – The Mall of Abilene, near Dillard’s (Women) courtyard

8/30 – Funeral Director’s Life Insurance, 6550 Directors Pkwy.